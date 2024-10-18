 
Denis Villeneuve gives update on third 'Dune' film

'Dune' director says he'll return with the third installment sooner than expected

Web Desk
October 18, 2024

Denis Villeneuve gives update on third 'Dune' film

Denis Villeneuve has opened up about the third Dune movie.

In an interview with Deadline, Denis said that he is "in the writing zone" for the third installment of the film.

The director shared although he initially planned to take break after Dune: Part Two, but now he would like to "go back behind the camera."

"Let’s say that I thought that after ‘Part Two’ that I will take a break, that I will go back in the woods and stay in the woods for a while to recover," he said.

Adding, "But the woods weren’t really suiting me, and I would go back behind the camera faster than I think. But that’s all I can say."

Denis emphasized that he is currently in the "writing zone" and revealed refraining from calling the film Dune: Part Three.

Additionally, the director added that the first two films were single "entity", saying, "It’s a movie made in two parts. It’s finished, it’s done."

The third installment of the film will reportedly be based on Frank Herbert's second novel, Dune: Messiah, which will pick up 12 years after the events of Part Two.

