Photo: Blake Shelton unable to give up bad habits despite Gwen's concerns: Source

Blake Shelton reportedly has been putting on weight day by day, and this has made Gwen Stefani lose her sleep.

According to an insider the singer’s “weight yo-yos up and down, he’ll lose weight and then go right back to his bad habits and pile it all on again,” per Life & Style.

“Everyone agrees something needs to change for the sake of his health,” they went on to claim.

The source also addressed, “He’s tipping the scales at 250 pounds, which is way past healthy. He admits he needs to lose at least 20 pounds.”

“But he can’t seem to stick to a healthy diet no matter how hard he tries. He’s going hog wild on barbecue pork sandwiches with all the fixings and all his other favorite foods,” the insider continued.

As per this insider, after seeing Blake’s sudden weight gain Gwen Stefani is joking that she will send him to a “fat farm” if he fails to cure his overeating habits and his love for food.