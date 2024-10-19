 
Geo News

Blake Shelton unable to give up bad habits despite Gwen's concerns: Source

Gwen Stefani is reportedly concerned for Blake Shelton's health as he fails to give up on bad habits

By
Web Desk
|

October 19, 2024

Photo: Blake Shelton unable to give up bad habits despite Gwens concerns: Source
Photo: Blake Shelton unable to give up bad habits despite Gwen's concerns: Source

Blake Shelton reportedly has been putting on weight day by day, and this has made Gwen Stefani lose her sleep.

According to an insider the singer’s “weight yo-yos up and down, he’ll lose weight and then go right back to his bad habits and pile it all on again,” per Life & Style.

“Everyone agrees something needs to change for the sake of his health,” they went on to claim.

The source also addressed, “He’s tipping the scales at 250 pounds, which is way past healthy. He admits he needs to lose at least 20 pounds.”

“But he can’t seem to stick to a healthy diet no matter how hard he tries. He’s going hog wild on barbecue pork sandwiches with all the fixings and all his other favorite foods,” the insider continued.

As per this insider, after seeing Blake’s sudden weight gain Gwen Stefani is joking that she will send him to a “fat farm” if he fails to cure his overeating habits and his love for food. 

Tom Holland expresses 'huge pride' in THIS gesture for Zendaya
Tom Holland expresses 'huge pride' in THIS gesture for Zendaya
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks her silence after his tragic death
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks her silence after his tragic death
Chris Pratt reveals what 'ruins everything for everyone' on any movie set
Chris Pratt reveals what 'ruins everything for everyone' on any movie set
Cruz Beckham 'in love' with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz Beckham 'in love' with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Prince William, Harry dodged a bullet from 'obsessed' Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
Prince William, Harry dodged a bullet from 'obsessed' Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
Jennifer Aniston investigating 'kooky' possibility to ease pain: Source
Jennifer Aniston investigating 'kooky' possibility to ease pain: Source
Bruce Springsteen gushes over Jeremy Allen White's singing skills
Bruce Springsteen gushes over Jeremy Allen White's singing skills
Anna Kendrick calls herself 'bystander' to the 'Twilight' experience
Anna Kendrick calls herself 'bystander' to the 'Twilight' experience