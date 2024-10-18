 
Gwen Stefani eager to send Blake Shelton away: Report

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their third wedding anniversary this July

October 18, 2024

Gwen Stefani reportedly does not want to see Blake Shelton getting obese day by day.

Reportedly, the pop star believes that his husband’s health is comprised as he is unable to deal with his intense overeating issues, as per the newest findings of Life & Style

“Gwen’s obsessed with her diet and she’s worried he’s on his way to being obese,” the source recently dished.

They went on to address, “Clearly, his body-fat ratio is less than ideal. She’s convinced Blake will feel better if he loses 20 pounds.”

As per this source, Blake has also threatened the country musician that she will ask him to join a “fat farm” if he does not kick off his bad habit.

“She can’t watch him every second, which makes a weight loss facility even more appealing,” the source confided.

Reportedly, Blake “is tipping the scales at 250 pounds, which is way past healthy.”

Before conclusion, the source stated, “He can get professional help, exercise and understand why he’s reaching for the potato chips and beer, and get his weight back down to a healthier place.”

