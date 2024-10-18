Photo: Jennifer Aniston investigating 'kooky' possibility to ease pain: Source

Jennifer Aniston reportedly does not want to lose another beloved family member.

As fans will be aware, Jennifer’s dearest canine friend, Norman, whom she saved from being euthanized, left her in 2011. Ever since the departure of her Welsh corgi-terrier mix, Norman, the Friends veteran has reportedly taken in many pet dogs.

Now, a Life & Style insider shared that the actress wants to get these pet dogs “cloned.”

“Jen’s dogs have become her life and she’s researching the possibilities of having them cloned, so that when they do eventually pass it might be a little less painful,” the source mentioned.

“When she lost her dog Norman, it absolutely wrecked her,” the insider also confided and added, “She’s dreading going through that agony again.”

Reportedly, “a few people have suggested she should look into cloning the three pups she has now just to ease the pain of the loss a little.”

“She loves all dogs but these three are like family, they’re more than just dogs to her. If she could have cloned Norman when he was alive, she probably would have because he was such a special dog, she was so attached to him and she’s equally attached to her dogs now,” the tipster continued.

“This isn’t something she’s going to openly talk about. It obviously sounds pretty kooky, but she’s investigating the possibility. She hasn’t made any decisions one way or the other, but it’s certainly something that she’s curious about,” they concluded.