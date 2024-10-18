Anna Kendrick calls herself 'bystander' to the 'Twilight' experience

Anna Kendrick has opened up about her Twilight Saga role.

The actress, who played Jessica Stanley in the film franchise, has revealed her experience was far different from her co-stars.

In an interview with Business Insider, the Pitch Perfect star said she "felt like such a bystander" in the film.

Kendrick told the outlet, "Almost everyone else in the cast had to treat every moment like life and death, good versus evil, our eternal souls are on the line – and all I had to do was show up and make a snarky comment as I kind of pass through the frame."

She added, "So I really felt like such a bystander to it in a way that I was very grateful to be privy to this kind of cultural phenomenon without it really impacting me in the ways that I think would’ve felt really challenging and overwhelming."

"The fans of those books are so invested that even if you came into the franchise really late and you had one line, but you were playing a vampire or a werewolf, they’re obsessed with you," the actress said.

Adding, "They’re picking apart every detail of your costume and your gestures and whatever, and I just didn’t have that level of responsibility."

"I could imagine people saying, ‘Oh, I wish I could have been a fly on the wall to the whole Twilight set,’ and I am like, ‘Oh, I kind of got to be that.’ I just really wasn’t in the thick of it," Kendrick said.