Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks her silence after his tragic death

Following the tragic death of Liam Payne, Kate Cassidy paid tribute to her boyfriend in a heart-wrenching post.

The influencer took to her official Instagram account on Friday and posted a heart melting note in the memory of Payne to her stories.

She began her message by expressing her gratitude "for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way" by everyone.

Cassidy went on to pour her heart, "I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

"Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continued to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam," Cassidy concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer-songwriter lost his life after falling from a multiple-story hotel in Argentina on October 16.

The couple first started their relationship in October 2022 but kept it under fold however, Cassidy used to share few glimpses of her and Payne's romance.

They were last spotted together in March 2024 during Paris Fashion Week.