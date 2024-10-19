 
Geo News

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks her silence after his tragic death

The 'One Direction' singer and Kate Cassidy started dating in October 2022

By
Web Desk
|

October 19, 2024

Liam Paynes girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks her silence after his tragic death
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks her silence after his tragic death

Following the tragic death of Liam Payne, Kate Cassidy paid tribute to her boyfriend in a heart-wrenching post.

The influencer took to her official Instagram account on Friday and posted a heart melting note in the memory of Payne to her stories.

She began her message by expressing her gratitude "for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way" by everyone.

Cassidy went on to pour her heart, "I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

"Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continued to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam," Cassidy concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer-songwriter lost his life after falling from a multiple-story hotel in Argentina on October 16.

The couple first started their relationship in October 2022 but kept it under fold however, Cassidy used to share few glimpses of her and Payne's romance.

They were last spotted together in March 2024 during Paris Fashion Week. 

Prince William, Harry dodged a bullet from 'obsessed' Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
Prince William, Harry dodged a bullet from 'obsessed' Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
Jennifer Aniston investigating 'kooky' possibility to ease pain: Source
Jennifer Aniston investigating 'kooky' possibility to ease pain: Source
Bruce Springsteen gushes over Jeremy Allen White's singing skills
Bruce Springsteen gushes over Jeremy Allen White's singing skills
Anna Kendrick calls herself 'bystander' to the 'Twilight' experience
Anna Kendrick calls herself 'bystander' to the 'Twilight' experience
'Heartbroken' Simon Cowell honours 'sweet, kind' Liam Payne: 'left us too soon'
'Heartbroken' Simon Cowell honours 'sweet, kind' Liam Payne: 'left us too soon'
Gwen Stefani eager to send Blake Shelton away: Report
Gwen Stefani eager to send Blake Shelton away: Report
Chris Pratt shares Millie Bobby Brown has frequent visitor on 'Electric State' set
Chris Pratt shares Millie Bobby Brown has frequent visitor on 'Electric State' set
Clint Eastwood suffers 'hard times' with 'recent lows' amid new movie release
Clint Eastwood suffers 'hard times' with 'recent lows' amid new movie release