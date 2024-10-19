 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner accused of lowering standards for fashion industry: Source

Kylie Jenner turned heads as she walked for 'Coperni ' during the 'Paris Fashion Week'

By
Web Desk
|

October 19, 2024

Photo: Kylie Jenner accused of lowering standards for fashion industry: Source
Photo: Kylie Jenner accused of lowering standards for fashion industry: Source

Kylie Jenner has reportedly fallen victim to professional jealousy after she made a debut on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk closing out the Coperni Show.

For those unversed, the entrepreneur turned up the heat at Disneyland while donning a black strapless ballgown by the Parisian designer, featuring a form-fitting bodice and voluminous taffeta skirt.

Lately, a source privy to Life & Style shared with the outlet that even though "Kylie feels like she killed it,” the “general feeling among the other models was that she didn’t deserve to be there.”

According to these models, the influencer’s presence at the show “was just an attention grab by the brand because of her name and following,” claimed the source keeping the names of these moguls in wraps.

Nonetheless, the source declared about the mother of two that “in fairness she got great reviews, but the venom was flying backstage.”

“Models are notoriously catty, but they’re especially vicious when it comes to influencers and reality stars getting spots on the runway,” the tipster also tattled.

They explained in conclusion, “Because they feel like it’s taking away their jobs and lowering the standards for the industry overall.” 

Prince William, Harry dodged a bullet from 'obsessed' Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
Prince William, Harry dodged a bullet from 'obsessed' Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
Jennifer Aniston investigating 'kooky' possibility to ease pain: Source
Jennifer Aniston investigating 'kooky' possibility to ease pain: Source
Bruce Springsteen gushes over Jeremy Allen White's singing skills
Bruce Springsteen gushes over Jeremy Allen White's singing skills
Anna Kendrick calls herself 'bystander' to the 'Twilight' experience
Anna Kendrick calls herself 'bystander' to the 'Twilight' experience
'Heartbroken' Simon Cowell honours 'sweet, kind' Liam Payne: 'left us too soon'
'Heartbroken' Simon Cowell honours 'sweet, kind' Liam Payne: 'left us too soon'
Gwen Stefani eager to send Blake Shelton away: Report
Gwen Stefani eager to send Blake Shelton away: Report
Chris Pratt shares Millie Bobby Brown has frequent visitor on 'Electric State' set
Chris Pratt shares Millie Bobby Brown has frequent visitor on 'Electric State' set
Clint Eastwood suffers 'hard times' with 'recent lows' amid new movie release
Clint Eastwood suffers 'hard times' with 'recent lows' amid new movie release