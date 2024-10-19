Photo: Kylie Jenner accused of lowering standards for fashion industry: Source

Kylie Jenner has reportedly fallen victim to professional jealousy after she made a debut on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk closing out the Coperni Show.

For those unversed, the entrepreneur turned up the heat at Disneyland while donning a black strapless ballgown by the Parisian designer, featuring a form-fitting bodice and voluminous taffeta skirt.

Lately, a source privy to Life & Style shared with the outlet that even though "Kylie feels like she killed it,” the “general feeling among the other models was that she didn’t deserve to be there.”

According to these models, the influencer’s presence at the show “was just an attention grab by the brand because of her name and following,” claimed the source keeping the names of these moguls in wraps.

Nonetheless, the source declared about the mother of two that “in fairness she got great reviews, but the venom was flying backstage.”

“Models are notoriously catty, but they’re especially vicious when it comes to influencers and reality stars getting spots on the runway,” the tipster also tattled.

They explained in conclusion, “Because they feel like it’s taking away their jobs and lowering the standards for the industry overall.”