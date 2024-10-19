Photo: Kendall, Kylie Jenner branded as 'trashy' Kardashians: Source

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are reportedly receiving hate because of their family’s power in the industry.

As fans will be aware, Kylie Jenner made a rare return to the ramp for Paris Fashion Week debut as she closed the Coperni show earlier this month.

Even though Kylie garnered “great reviews” for the walk, “other models” were of the view “that she didn’t deserve to be there,” according to a tipster privy to Life & Style.

“It’s something that’s a huge sore point so it’s not a big surprise that they were far from happy to have Kylie there,” the source also confided.

They even noted, “And the fact that she got to close out the show just added to the bitterness, since that’s such a prestigious spot that gets the most attention.”

“All kinds of nasty things were being said, including that she doesn’t look like a model and could never cut it for real,” the source even claimed.

The insider disclosed that several models believe that Kendall became a super model just because of her family name, and now they are accusing Kylie “of lowering standards” for fashion industry.

“There’s already a lot of anger that her sister Kendall was pushed as this big model, so to have Kylie now trying to horn her way into the industry is infuriating for a lot of these girls who’ve been working at it since they were 14 years old,” they even addressed.

“They were all complaining and saying she’s just a trashy Kardashian that didn’t deserve to be there,” the insider remarked in conclusion.