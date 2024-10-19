Photo: Jeremy Allen White's girl Rosalia to be replaced by Molly Gordon: Source

Jeremy Allen White is reportedly being considered as a “womanizer” in Hollywood.

According to a new report by Life & Style, the Bear’s star has had a questionable dating history ever since he parted ways from wife, Addison Timilin.

Now, Jeremy has a wandering eye and reportedly wants to date every “beautiful” woman that he sees.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider shared with the outlet, “Right after he and Addison broke up, he was with model Ashley Moore and they got very serious very quickly.”

“And then suddenly she was replaced by Rosalía, without him even missing a beat,” the source also noted.

For those unversed, Jeremy Allen White, Rosalia ignite romance rumours with steamy PDA in LA last year, but lately Jeremy was spotted cozying up to his Bear co-star Molly Gordon.

“Now, it’s Rosalia’s turn to be yesterday’s news, and he’s moved on to Molly. The risk with Molly though is that they work together, it’s going to get very complicated,” the source also claimed before moving on to a new topic.