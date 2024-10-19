 
Geo News

Madonna ignoring 'red flags' in Akeem Morris relationship: Source

Madonna's new partner Akeem Morris is reportedly taking her for granted

By
Web Desk
|

October 19, 2024

Photo: Madonna ignoring red flags in Akeem Morris relationship: Source
Photo: Madonna ignoring 'red flags' in Akeem Morris relationship: Source

Madonna is reportedly unable to control Akeem Morris’s “wandering eye.”

Despite the fact that Madonna “spoils Akeem with clothes and gifts and first-class travel,” the footballer has failed to show loyalty and respect towards his lady-love, as per a mole privy to Life & Style.

As per this source, Akeem is not only disobeying Madonna’s strict rules, which were reportedly followed by her previous boy toys, but “he’s got a reputation as a real womanizer with a history of getting bored and loving and leaving ‘em.”

“That’s not the end of the world, but when there are pretty girls around, his eyes wander,” the source claimed.

“You can see he’s a huge player, he’s still a huge flirt and he has a ton of beautiful women that he’s still in regular contact with,” the insider went on to point out.

They noted about the songstress, “Madonna’s not at an age where she’s looking to settle down in the conventional sense, but she certainly still falls in love and wants to be respected.”

“The fear is that she’s too caught up with this guy, because he is very handsome and very charming, to see the red flags,” the source expressed before signing off from the chat.

Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger waiting to learn baby no 3's gender at birth
Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger waiting to learn baby no 3's gender at birth
Britney Spears beau Paul Soliz to become Kevin Federline 2.0: Source
Britney Spears beau Paul Soliz to become Kevin Federline 2.0: Source
Blake Shelton unable to give up bad habits despite Gwen's concerns: Source
Blake Shelton unable to give up bad habits despite Gwen's concerns: Source
Liam Payne reportedly kicked out of hotel days before his death: Sources
Liam Payne reportedly kicked out of hotel days before his death: Sources
Kylie Jenner accused of lowering standards for fashion industry: Source
Kylie Jenner accused of lowering standards for fashion industry: Source
Tom Holland expresses 'huge pride' in THIS gesture for Zendaya
Tom Holland expresses 'huge pride' in THIS gesture for Zendaya
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks her silence after his tragic death
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks her silence after his tragic death
Chris Pratt reveals what 'ruins everything for everyone' on any movie set
Chris Pratt reveals what 'ruins everything for everyone' on any movie set