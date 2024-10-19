Photo: Madonna ignoring 'red flags' in Akeem Morris relationship: Source

Madonna is reportedly unable to control Akeem Morris’s “wandering eye.”

Despite the fact that Madonna “spoils Akeem with clothes and gifts and first-class travel,” the footballer has failed to show loyalty and respect towards his lady-love, as per a mole privy to Life & Style.

As per this source, Akeem is not only disobeying Madonna’s strict rules, which were reportedly followed by her previous boy toys, but “he’s got a reputation as a real womanizer with a history of getting bored and loving and leaving ‘em.”

“That’s not the end of the world, but when there are pretty girls around, his eyes wander,” the source claimed.

“You can see he’s a huge player, he’s still a huge flirt and he has a ton of beautiful women that he’s still in regular contact with,” the insider went on to point out.

They noted about the songstress, “Madonna’s not at an age where she’s looking to settle down in the conventional sense, but she certainly still falls in love and wants to be respected.”

“The fear is that she’s too caught up with this guy, because he is very handsome and very charming, to see the red flags,” the source expressed before signing off from the chat.