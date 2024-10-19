 
Liam Payne allegedly got drugs from hotel employee before death: Source

The former 'One Direction' singer passed away at the age 31 after falling from a mutilple story hotel in Argentina

Web Desk
October 19, 2024

Liam Payne was likely to be under the influence of substances in the time leading up to his death.

As per People magazine, a confidential source close to the prosecutor’s office with the information of investigation claimed that a hotel worker got Payne drugs prior to his fall from the multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

"There appears to be evidence that a hotel employee sourced the drugs for Payne," the insider said.

"An indictment for drugs distribution could follow shortly," the tipster further added.

The outlet also reported the public statement bt the prosecutor involved in the investigation that they are keeping all aspects of inquiry open, including the potential involvement of third parties in Payne death or foul play, or checking who provided the singer-songwriter the drugs that were found in his room.

Previously, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry revealed to the publisher that Payne "jumped from the balcony" of his hotel room.

The late One Direction singer's autospy report revealed that he suffered "internal and external" hemorrhages and multiple injuries and died on the spot, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office confirmed to People. 

