Jason Kelce and family showcase support to Taylor Swift in Miami

Taylor Swift just kicked off her Eras Tour in Miami and the Kelces are here for it!

The brother of the popstar’s boyfriend, Jason Kelce, brought his wife, Kylie, daughters Wyatt and Elliotte as well as his mother, Donna to their first Taylor Swift concert.

Jason, who is a now-retired Philadelphia Eagles center and his wife, attended their very first Eras Tour show in London back in June.

As per a fan-recorded video, the five of them could be seen walking in the Hard Rock Stadium on October 18 where Kylie could be seen holding Elliotte as Jason walked beside Wyatt, holding her hand.

Dressed adorably for the occasion, Elliotte wore a baby blue coloured tulle dress while Wyatt rocked a sequined pink and purple coloured dress. Even though, Jason and Kylie also share a third daughter together, 20-months-old, named, Bennett, she did not appear to be in attendance.

Previously, Jason has revealed that like Travis Kelce, who is dating the Lover crooner, his daughters are also Swifties, stating that Shake It Off is one of his daughter’s favourite tracks, on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast.

"Oh, I know this one," listening to his girlfriend's tune, Travis exclaimed, adding, "That's one of my favorites right there, ladies and gentlemen."

"Wyatt's favorite too!" Jason mentioned.