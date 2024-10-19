 
Geo News

Jason Kelce and family showcase support to Taylor Swift in Miami

Taylor Swift kicked off her 'Eras Tour' in Miami after a short break she took

By
Web Desk
|

October 19, 2024

Jason Kelce and family showcase support to Taylor Swift in Miami
Jason Kelce and family showcase support to Taylor Swift in Miami 

Taylor Swift just kicked off her Eras Tour in Miami and the Kelces are here for it!

The brother of the popstar’s boyfriend, Jason Kelce, brought his wife, Kylie, daughters Wyatt and Elliotte as well as his mother, Donna to their first Taylor Swift concert.

Jason, who is a now-retired Philadelphia Eagles center and his wife, attended their very first Eras Tour show in London back in June.

As per a fan-recorded video, the five of them could be seen walking in the Hard Rock Stadium on October 18 where Kylie could be seen holding Elliotte as Jason walked beside Wyatt, holding her hand.

Dressed adorably for the occasion, Elliotte wore a baby blue coloured tulle dress while Wyatt rocked a sequined pink and purple coloured dress. Even though, Jason and Kylie also share a third daughter together, 20-months-old, named, Bennett, she did not appear to be in attendance.

Previously, Jason has revealed that like Travis Kelce, who is dating the Lover crooner, his daughters are also Swifties, stating that Shake It Off is one of his daughter’s favourite tracks, on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast.

"Oh, I know this one," listening to his girlfriend's tune, Travis exclaimed, adding, "That's one of my favorites right there, ladies and gentlemen."

"Wyatt's favorite too!" Jason mentioned.

Maggie Rogers sings 'One Direction's 'Night Changes' to honor Liam Payne
Maggie Rogers sings 'One Direction's 'Night Changes' to honor Liam Payne
Madonna ignoring 'red flags' in Akeem Morris relationship: Source
Madonna ignoring 'red flags' in Akeem Morris relationship: Source
Liam Payne's son Bears mother Cheryl Cole finally responded after his tragic death
Liam Payne's son Bears mother Cheryl Cole finally responded after his tragic death
Victoria Beckham hoping best for Brooklyn amid Cruz's confession: Source
Victoria Beckham hoping best for Brooklyn amid Cruz's confession: Source
Lady Gaga feeling 'crushed' after 'Joker: Folie À Deux' criticism: Report
Lady Gaga feeling 'crushed' after 'Joker: Folie À Deux' criticism: Report
Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger waiting to learn baby no 3's gender at birth
Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger waiting to learn baby no 3's gender at birth
Britney Spears beau Paul Soliz to become Kevin Federline 2.0: Source
Britney Spears beau Paul Soliz to become Kevin Federline 2.0: Source
Blake Shelton unable to give up bad habits despite Gwen's concerns: Source
Blake Shelton unable to give up bad habits despite Gwen's concerns: Source