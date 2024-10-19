Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson: 'interesting turn of events'

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson just showcased the playful dynamics of their relationship.

In a video for Elle, the singer and actress pranked her fiancé, the Twilight star, revealing that she had landed a new job, that was, co-hosting the show, Love Is Blind, alongside him.

After the couple greeted each other with sweet nicknames, Waterhouse, who also recently opened for Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour, asked Pattinson if he remembered the Netflix dating series, breaking the “news” that she had just “been offered to be the host.”

“Isn't that so cool?” she asked her fiancé to which the Batman actor replied asking for some help, “Which one's Love Is Blind, again?”

“They're like, ‘Oh, you’re my type. You’re my type.’ It's quite deep… I don’t know I feel like it’s a sociological experiment. It’s actually quite beautiful in lots of ways,” Waterhouse explained of the show where single people date initially without seeing each other.

“That’s interesting,” Pattinson responded, saying, “What an interesting turn of events.”

As the Divergent actress added how she would love the idea of co-hosting with him, saying, “I thought it actually could be quite good,” it prompted a rather hilarious response from the Harry Potter star, who exclaimed, “Darling, have you gone mad?”

“But don't you think it would be quite good for us? Like it'd be great for you,” Waterhouse added, trying not to break character.

Pattinson seemed to catch on the prank, asking, “Are you joking? Is this whole thing a joke?” adding, “I was like, ‘Babe if you think this is right for you —' ”

“I know you're so sweet! I love you. Thank you,” Waterhouse replied.