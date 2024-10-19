 
Kate Ritchie teases possible future of 'Home and Away' return

Kate Ritchie played much-loved character Sally Fletcher on 'Home and Away' between 1988 and 2008

October 19, 2024

Kate Ritchie has teased a possible future of Home and Away after 16 years since she left the long-running soap opera show.

The 46-year-old actress hinted that her character Sally Fletcher, who she played for twenty years from 1988 until 2008, could be making a surprise return.

She told the Herald Sun that the producers have already been in touch with her multiple times trying to line her up for a return.

However, the actress teased that she has not closed the door on the soap.

“The idea of being back there and seeing everyone and working with all those actors again is not something I would not want to do, it is just whether it makes sense anymore,” Ritchie said.

Kate added that she was unsure whether her “character would fit in with the newer residents of Summer Bay” or if she would still connect with viewers.

She starred on the show for 20 years, and has since admitted she found it difficult to find her own identity outside of her beloved character.

