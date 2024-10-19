Taylor Swift surprises fans with shocking guest appearance at 'Eras Tour' in Miami

Taylor Swift kicked off the final part of Eras Tour with the first of three shows at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday.

According to Daily Mail, rain was pouring down but it was not enough to dampen the spirits of the 61,000 excited Swifties in the audience.

Moreover, Swift, who debuted four new Eras Tour outfits, treated fans by bringing out a special guest during the epic three-hour concert.

As per the publication, the Love Story hitmaker was joined on stage by Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine for a duet of their hit song Florida, which was off Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

In regards to this, the You Belong With Me singer came out on stage alongside Welch decked out in a white dress with “Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me? You Should Be” written across the bottom puffy half of her custom Vivienne Westwood high-low skirt.

As for Welch, she donned a white dress of her own with black lace in various parts of the number including the bottom portion.

Furthermore, as per the outlet, Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce wasn't able to make it to the show, due to his practice schedule ahead of Sunday's showdown in San Francisco, other member of the football star's family was on hand.