Andrew Garfield expresses how 'sadness' is 'kind of a gift'

Andrew Garfield has opened up about sadness, he is dealing.



In a conversation with Sesame Street muppet Elmo, Garfield candidly shared his emotion related to his mom’s death.

Elmo began, “Andrew? Hi, Elmo’s going around Sesame Street checking in on everybody, so Elmo wants to know how Andrew’s doing.”

Meanwhile, the Amazing Spider Man alum responded, “I’m just thinking about my mum today.”

Furthermore, he went on to say, “You know, she passed away not too long ago, and I just miss her. I miss her a lot."

The Hollywood star reflected on his late mother, Lynn , who died from pancreatic cancer in 2019.

“Elmo’s really sorry to hear that, Mr. Andrew,” Elmo expressed his sympathy.

The two-times Academy Award nominated continued, “Sadness is kind of a gift. It’s kind of a lovely thing to feel in a way because it means you really loved somebody when you miss them."



“And when I miss my mom, I remember all of the cuddles I used to get from her, all the hugs I used to get from her. Just like that, and it makes me feel close to her when I miss her, in a strange way," Garfield chimed in.

The English actor shared, “So, I’m happy to have all of the memories of my mum and the joy she brought me, and the joy she brought my brother and my dad and everyone she ever met — everyone around her."

“So when I miss her, I remember it’s because she made me so happy. So I can celebrate her, and I can miss her at the same time,” he added.

Elmo replied, “Wow, Elmo really loves that, Andrew.”

Before signing off, the Hacksaw Ridge actor revealed, “Elmo was my mummy’s favorite!”

Garfield's movie We Live In Time is scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 1, 2025.