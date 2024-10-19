Liam Payne quotes One Direction before demise: 'I used to be in a boyband'

Liam Payne might have just consciously ended his own life.

According to reports by OK! amidst his long and arduous battle with crumbling mental health, he had admitted that loneliness had "nearly killed me a couple of times.”

However, his last words, before his tragic and fatal fall from the third floor of his hotel room balcony, were even more earth-shattering.

While exchanging his final words with a young woman at the same resort, the ex-One Direction member stated, "I used to be in a boyband that's why I'm so f***ed up."

"It was so clear he wanted someone to recognize him there was something a bit desperate about him,” the anonymous woman, going by the name of Rebecca, who engaged in casual chat with Liam merely 30 minutes before his demise, stated.

She also recalled how he introduced himself to her group unbidden, eagerly exclaiming, "Yes, I'm Liam," and then extended an invitation to join him in an elevator, adding, "I love a cuddle."

Further on, it was also reported that the musician was using his laptop to check emails and might have come across something that displeased him. Rebecca informed that he had said, "F*** this s***, mate! " and tossed the device to the ground.

"I went over and asked, 'Are you OK? ' But he just kind of grunted," she remembered, adding "Then he said, 'I used to be in a boyband. That's why I'm so f***ed up.'"