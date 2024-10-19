 
October 19, 2024

Chase Stokes opens up about working in 'First Rodeo' with girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes opened up about supporting his girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini during an interview.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Giorgio Armani's Spring/Summer 2025 show in New York on Thursday, October 17, the Uglies actor said that he didn’t give starring in the country singer’s latest music video a second thought.

According to People, Stokes told the outlet that “little snippets” of him can be seen in the 31-year-old’s First Rodeo music video, which she premiered on Wednesday, October 16, ahead of the upcoming release of her new album, Patterns, which is said to be coming out on October 25.

Moreover, he recalled of his conversation with Ballerini about the role, “It was like a really, really beautiful, vulnerable way of saying, like, ‘I wrote this song kind of about our story, and I don’t want to have anybody else do it. So will you?’”

In his initial thought, he was like, “Yeah, duh. What are you talking about? And she was like, ‘Oh! It was that easy?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, babe. Yes, exactly.’ So, it was a no brainer,” said Stokes while adding that it “was such a beautiful video.”

As per the outlet, the couple first sparked dating rumors in January 2023 before making their red carpet debut together in April of that year at the CMT Awards.

