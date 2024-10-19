Chris Hemsworth's friend, personal trainer Luke Zocchi gets married

Chris Hemsworth's friend and personal trainer Luke Zocchi married his partner Maria Babic, almost two years after getting engaged.

The fitness guru and his partner tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in the Northern Rivers Hinterland on Saturday.

The Hollywood actor Chris featured in Luke's crew of groomsmen for his special day, with the wedding party enjoying an outdoor ceremony in the grounds of Nutting Hill Villa in Clunes, located 30 minutes south west of Byron Bay.

According to Daily Mail, Luke and his groomsmen all appeared to be wearing white suits, while Maria's bridesmaids donned silk pale blue-green toned gowns.

Moreover, Maria's white bridal gown featured a long train and veil that ran down the aisle as the lovebirds said “I do.”

As per the publication, the husband and wife were surrounded by an intimate number of approximately 100 guests that consisted of family and friends for the outdoor nuptials.

Furthermore, several photographers captured the beautiful moment the pair exchanged vows while a performer sang and strummed his guitar when Maria walked down the grassy aisle.

It is worth mentioning that wedding guests included the likes of Nova radio star Lauren Phillips, who is said to have worn an Aje dress on the day, as per the outlet.

In social media posts from early in the day, Luke's now wife Maria couldn't contain her excitement as she prepared for the big day.

It is pertinent to mention that Luke and Maria announced their engagement back in November 2022.