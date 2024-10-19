Victoria Beckham unveils secret behind youthful glow

Victoria Beckham just revealed the secret behind her youthful glow.

The renowned fashion designer and mother of four, who is married to the celebrity footballer, David Beckham, has always remained one of the pinnacles of fashion with her impeccable figure and radiant skin.

At the age of 50, she credits her health and youthfulness to a rather disciplinary dietary habit that she has inculcated into her routine, rather similar to a Mediterranean diet.

In a conversation with The Telegraph, the former Spice Girls alum revealed how she frequently incorporates avocados into her breakfast.

Explaining different ways of consuming the healthy fruit, she mentioned how Beckham either slathers avocados on toast or blends them into a delicious smoothie.

As per scientific knowledge, Avocados contain natural fatty acids, an instrumental factor in skin rejuvenation. It is a nutrient packed source, containing vitamin E, that plays a role in the skin’s smoothness and youthfulness.

Avocadoes can also help diminish the visible signs of ageing alongside being a rich source of vitamin A, vital for proper cell repair.