Louis Tomlinson's ex-girlfriend Eleanor pays touching tribute to Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson’s ex-girlfriend Eleanor Calder remembered late Liam Payne and how he personally touched her with emotional outreach.

Calder took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, October 18, and wrote, “I wasn’t sure whether to post anything on here as I usually navigate loss and grief privately, but it feels strange not to. Liam’s passing has hit me really hard.”

Moreover, she continued by admitting, “Over the past couple of years, Liam has been a huge support for me and I’d like to think I was for him too. He would regularly check in to ask how I was feeling and if I was okay. When I first moved into my flat, he drew paintings of my dogs and I to put on the walls — he said he hoped it would help with making it feel like home.”

Additionally, Calder cited the personal artwork he made for her as “one of the many examples of his kindness and creativity.”

In regards to this, she added, “I can only hope that he is at peace now and will forever wish that his story ended differently. … My heart goes out to those that knew and loved him for the person he was.”

According to US Weekly, Payne died at age 31 on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The singer sustained a cranial fracture and other serious injuries that were too severe for emergency treatment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As far as Calder is concerned, Payne’s One Direction bandmate Tomlinson previously dated her, who is a stylist, from 2011 to 2015, as per the publication.

Furthermore, the two reconciled in 2017 but split again in 2022. Tomlinson briefly dated Briana Jungwirth following his initial split from Calder, and the two welcomed son Freddie in January 2016.