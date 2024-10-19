 
Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton's stunning photo

Kensington Palace has released Kate Middleton's stunning photo to mark Black History Month

October 19, 2024

Kensington Palace has released Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s stunning photo as she and Prince William marked the 'Black History Month'.

The palace shared photo of the future queen on social media handles with emotional statement.

The palace tweeted, “Marking Black History Month and recognising the incredible contributions of the black community, not just this month but every day of the year!

“This year’s theme of ‘Reclaiming Narratives’ encourages us to shine a spotlight on the untold stories, the unsung heroes, and the everyday individuals making a big difference.”

They went on saying, “To celebrate we asked a number of our patronages to highlight some brilliant people whose work is having a lasting impact.”

In the throwback photo from royal engagement in October 2023, Kate Middleton is seen with Ama Agbeze MBE.

Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow. Their visit was part of a series of engagements held to mark World Mental Health Day.

The royal couple also attended a mental fitness workshop run by SportsAid.

In the caption of the Kate Middleton's adorable photo, the palace writes, “Ama Agbeze MBE has been a trustee of @TeamSportsAid since 2020. The England netball legend, who captained her country to Commonwealth gold in 2018, mentors talented young athletes and supports the delivery of its mental health and wellbeing programme. 

"She also helps guide SportsAid on enhancing its equity, diversity and inclusion work through her role on the Board.”

