Andrew Garfield gets candid about experiencing 'midlife crisis'

The 41-year-old actor in an interview with Britain’s HELLO! magazine recalled about his late mother Lynn, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.

He told the publication, “I was entering a midlife crisis and was in the middle of taking a break from everything.”

Garfield added that was the time when he was offered his role in new movie We Live in Time.

The actor admitted that he instantly felt a connection with the movie themes because of his own "experiences".

“When I read this script, I thought, ‘Oh this is some version of the inside of my own heart right now.’”

“It was a light midlife crisis and it continues now, I’m right in the middle of it," he went on to say.



“But it’s OK. I think we all have to go through midlife crisis," he said adding, "It’s a positive experience of disassembling and reassembling.

Despite his struggles, the Amazing Spiderman actor said that he found the comfort in many areas of his life.



According to the actor, it was a beautiful, healing thing.

On the work front, Garfield recently starred in We Live in Time alongside Florence Pugh.

The film was released in the US on October 11, 2024 and is scheduled to be released in the UK on January, 1 2025.