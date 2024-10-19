Jennifer Lopez fumes over Ben Affleck's new avatar

For years, Jennifer Lopez reportedly tried to change Ben Affleck’s typical frumpy look but to no avail.

However, the Oscar winner took a 360-degree turn on his makeover when he became single.

This sudden change has made J.Lo furious, sources say.

Meanwhile, the Argo star dyed his beard and hair in the makeover.

“He’s now dying his hair, getting manicures and pedicures, getting waxed from head to toe. He’s even getting hair plugs and seeing the dermatologist for skin treatments to turn back the clock,” the tipster tattled to In Touch.

His new look debuted in Santa Monica when he was with kids.

Apart from this, insiders say the father-of-three has transformed himself overall.

“Even his diet is cleaner. He’s cut out a ton of the junk,” the bird chirped.

“As you can imagine, J. Lo is seeing red,” the mole squealed. “Because these are all the things she wanted him to do when they were together, and he totally refused.”

Ben and Jennifer have called it quits after two years of marriage.