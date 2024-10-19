Liam Payne's sister Ruth shares painful regret after One Direction star's death

Liam Payne's sister Ruth has broken her silence on brother's death.

Former One Direction star passed away on October 16, at the age of 31. Liam fell down from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ruth has posted a heartfelt tribute for Liam, calling her "best friend."

She wrote, "I don't believe this is happening. Many times have I poured my heart out publicly with pride about Liam but never much about life as his sister. Liam is my best friend, no one could ever make me laugh as much as him, doing his impressions always had me creasing and he loved seeing how much of a laugh he could get."

Ruth continued, "He moved out when he was 17 to chase his dreams, its this that forced me to finally pass my driving test during The X Factor live show weeks because I couldn't stand the thought of not being able to get to him."

Recalling their time spent together, she said, "I used to love picking him up from work when it all started, especially after concerts, speeding us away from venues or appearances, Liam plugging in his phone to show me the new songs for albums," adding, "Liam was born with music in his veins, it was clear from a very young age he just had that quality that would make him a star. "

Additionally, she addressed to the late singer saying, "Liam, my brain is struggling to catch up with what's happening and I don't understand where you've gone."

"What I love most about you is your ability to make me laugh. I never chuckle as much as I do when I'm with you with anyone else," she added.

She concluded with, "I'm sorry I couldn't save you. Love you, oh how my heart misses you, Ru xxx. One last time I need you to know, I'm here if you need anything, I'd drive to the end of the universe to bring you back."