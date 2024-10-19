Rihanna, A$AP Rocky put on loved up display at fashion show: See pics

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share two sons, RZA and Riot Rose

Rihanna and her baby-daddy A$AP Rocky were love birds in matching outfits at the City of Genius event at Shanghai Fashion Week on Friday night.

Rihanna and A$AP cuddled up for photos, with the Fenty founder kissing the rapper on the cheek, and holding him as she stood behind him.

The couple, who share sons Riza, two and Riot, one, seemed to be on cloud nine as they cuddled up to each other for snaps at the event.

The Diamonds hitmaker even jokingly made a peace sign above her partner’s head for a photo.

She looked stunning in a red halterneck mini dress, while Rocky twinned with her in a vibrant neon orange shirt and trousers.

This comes after the makeup mogul photographed the Sundress hitmaker herself for his cover story with W magazine.

He told the magazine how he knew Rihanna was the one, saying: “I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected.”

The rapper also revealed which of his two sons has taken after him, saying, “I think Rza is going to keep to himself. He's an introvert. Riot's an extrovert - he's just like his mom. Rza is more so like his dad, like me. And he's my twin.”

“He got his mom's forehead, but he got everything else from me. I love my boy's big forehead! I loved it on his mother,” he gushed.

