Cheryl, mom of Liam Payne's son Bear, gets support from family amid tragic loss

Cheryl's family has shown their support to her after tragic death of her ex Liam Payne.

Former One Direction star, who shared seven-year-old son Bear with Cheryl, passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Cheryl posted a heartbreaking tribute for the late singer.

"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again," she wrote in her tribute.

However, according to a report by The Sun, Cheryl is now surrounded by her friends and family during this challenging time.

An insider stated, "She’s got her mum with her a lot, and especially now she’s there. There’s been people visiting, flowers have been delivered. But [Cheryl] has not come out [of her home]."

It is worth mentioning that Cheryl was last seen with Liam in early September, when he visited their son, Bear.

A source told the outlet, "He looked really happy and at peace here, and even though [Liam and Cheryl] weren’t together, they looked like they were doing great at co parenting and doing the best for the child."

"He was very involved. Sometimes he’s done with the school run as well. He seemed really lovely and caring with his son," they added.