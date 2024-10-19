King Charles reign strengthened in Australia with new roles

King Charles reign strengthened in Australia with new honours

King Charles has been appointed the honorary ranks of Admiral of the Fleet of the Royal Australian Navy, Field Marshal of the Australian Army, and Marshal of the Royal Australian Air Force on his first day of his visit to the country.

According to a statement released by the Australian Government’s Defence section, the Governor-General of Australia, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Australian Defence Force, Sam Mostyn AC, honoured King Charles with military ranks, seemingly strengthening the monarch's reign.

During the ceremony, Sam Mostyn said the king’s appointments were an important symbol of connection, stability and strength.

“Australians share His Majesty’s pride in the ADF, its sailors, soldiers and aviators and the loved ones who support them,” the Governor-General said.

The Australian Defence Force has a proud affiliation with King Charles, since 1977 where he first held the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Australian Armoured Corps, according to AFP.

King Charles, who received the life-changing cancer diagnosis just eight months ago, and Queen Camilla have begun a nine-day visit to Australia and Samoa, the first major foreign tour since being crowned.

They landed in Sydney on Friday and were greeted by local dignitaries, before a quick private meeting with Australia´s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.