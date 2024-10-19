Bruce Springsteen reflects on industry ‘pressure' after Liam Payne's untimely death

Bruce Springsteen has shared his thoughts on the “enormous pressures” Hollywood puts on young people in the wake of singer Liam Payne's untimely death in Argentina.

Payne, who was part of One Direction, fell to his death from the third floor of CasaSur Hotel in Buenops Aires on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Bruce said, “That's not an unusual thing in my business.”

“It's a normal thing. It's a business that puts enormous pressures on young people. Young people don't have the inner facility or the inner self yet to be able to protect themselves from a lot of the things that come with success and fame.”

“So they get lost in a lot of the difficult and often pain-inducing (things)... whether it's drugs or alcohol to take some of that pressure off.”

In 2021, Liam Payne spoke openly about his struggle with the stress of being famous. He told Stephen Bartlett on the Diary Of A CEO Podcast: “I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where's rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I'm very good at hiding it.”

“I don't even know if I have hit it yet. I can either make that choice now and pick my last moment as my rock bottom or I can make a whole new low.”

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen's life will be the focus of upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere starring Jeremey Allen White.