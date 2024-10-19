Sabrina Carpenter shares historical moment with fans

Sabrina Carpenter recently achieved another milestone which she shared with her followers.



The Espresso hitmaker took to Instagram Story and shared that the good news of becoming the first artist in 71 years to spend 20 weeks at Number 1 in a single year.

She wrote in her story, “Need to get my ass to UK and individually hug every single of you. Thank you so much!”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste makes another historical record in UK

Her song Taste spent an eighth consecutive week at Number 1, becoming 2024’s longest-running Number 1 single, overtaking Noah Kahan’s Stick Season.

This means that Carpenter has now logged 20 weeks atop the Official Singles Chart this year with Taste, Espresso (7 weeks at Number 1) and Please Please Please (5 weeks at Number 1).

Carpenter is the only second artist in Official UK Chart history to manage 20 weeks at Number 1 in a calendar year.

Her milestone achievement comes after a week when she talked about her difficult phase in her early career to Time magazine.

The 25-year-old singer said, “For a long time, I was constantly guided and misguided.”



In the end, she said, “I'm so grateful for all of those times where I was led astray, because now I'm a lot more equipped going into situations where I have to trust my own instincts.”