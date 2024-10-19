Prince William's holiday sport for George, Charlotte, Louis, revealed

Prince William showed-off his American football skills during a community event hosted by the NFL Foundation UK recently, where he was given a football.



Responding to the gift, he said, “That’s very kind. Never go home empty-handed, that’s a crucial motto of being a parent. They will love that. We’re going to do some practice together, let’s see how many windows I can smash!”

Now, royal expert Jennie Bond says the football will be put to use by kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, as they enjoy their half term.

She told OK!, "I’m sure the American football will be put to good use this half term. I imagine they’ll be heading up to Anmer Hall for the holiday where there are lots of wide open spaces to throw a ball around – and loads of windows to smash! While Catherine is recovering, the children still have one very sporty parent who loves the outdoors just as much as his wife.”

“I reckon the kids must think their dad is pretty cool,” Jennie remarked.

She continued: “He’s tall and athletic, he flies helicopters, plays polo and sometimes wears dashing uniforms. He lets them play loud music and dance like crazy at breakfast time. He’s going to be King but he loves to do the school run and help them with their homework. He’s their protector and their mother’s rock. These kids can see how devoted their parents are to one another, and to them.”

“Half term will undoubtedly be the usual romp around picking pumpkins, decorating the house with all sorts of ghoulish things and maybe watching scary Halloween films.”

Sharing insight into what the holidays could be like, Jennie added: “I expect their Middleton grandparents will be very much part of the festivities, and everyone will be making sure Catherine gets enough rest, despite the children being home all day. The break may end with an early bonfire night celebration and Norfolk, with its huge open skies, is the perfect place for a huge bonfire and noisy firework display.”

She added: "All in all, and despite all that has happened in the past year, I think William is successfully giving his children the kind of childhood he would have loved, but which was so blighted by the marriage breakup of his parents and then, of course, Diana’s death.”