Andrew Garfield remembers Jessica Chastain's kind gesture during his mom's illness

Andrew Garfield has revealed a special thing Jessica Chastain did for him when they were filming The Eyes of Tammy Faye in 2019.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Andrew talked about working alongside Jessica in the film.

The Spider-Man actor recalled the time when Jessica made sure he got to spend time with his mother, Lynn Garfield, when she was fighting cancer.

"What was amazing was that [Searchlight Pictures’ David Greenbaum] and Jessica rearranged the schedule last-minute — put filming on hold [in North Carolina] for a few days so that I could go back [to England] and be with my mom for 10 days," he shared.

Additionally, Andrew also recalled what his co-star Vincent D'Onofrio told him during that time.

The We Live in Time actor said, "Because he had his own experience with a loss that he wasn't able to make it back for, he said, ‘Go. You got to go.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I know I've got to go and thank you.’"

Moreover, Andrew shared about a "beautiful ritual" with Jessica during their filming days, when they used to drive to Heritage USA, the Christian theme park, which is now closed.

"Every Sunday, we would go down there. And it was a combination of trying to commune with the spirit of Jim and Tammy and the place where they set up their temple, in a way, to their god but also to themselves," he said.