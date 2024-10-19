50 Cent reacts to Eminem becoming grandpa

 
October 19, 2024

50 Cent has no doubt about Eminem being a rocking grandfather.

During an interview with People, he said, “Oh man, he’ll be the greatest grandfather.”

“That grandkid is gonna say, ‘My granddaddy is still cool. My granddad is cool,'" the 49-year-old added.

His statement comes on the heels of his announcement that his first Las Vegas concert residency, 50 Cent: In Da Club, is in the works.

Not only this, the Candy Shop rapper said he compared the Shady rap star to his grandparents.

“I compared him to my grandparents only because my grandmother raised me,” he continued.

“I put Em in that space. When people help you when you can't help yourself, it resonates the strongest, and Em put me on. So he's my guy forever. I don't care.”

Apart from this, 50 Cent said Eminem “still didn't lose his cool. He's still the biggest rap artist in the world."

In the meantime, the news of the Grammy winner becoming grandfather came in the music video of his latest song Temporary.

