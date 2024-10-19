'Venom' director teases bright future: 'More to come'

Venom: The Last Dance will be the last film of Tom Hardy in the franchise. But director Kelly Marcel is teasing the possibility of more.



The filmmaker said during the New York Comic Con that he always planned to conclude Eddie and Venom's story as a trilogy.

But he pointed to a wide array of symbiotes (Venoms) in the comic books and teased the last film will also have Easter eggs, suggesting the future of the franchise is bright.

"This is the last Venom movie. We always saw this as 3 pictures and we wanted to tell Eddie and Venom's story in 3 movies. The arc closes here but as you know there are lots of symbiotes stories in the comics," he said.

In other news, Tom is doubling down on his wish to fight Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

“I would love to fight Spider-Man. I would love to fight him now. I’m happy to fight Spider-Man today, 100 percent. I would never say never,” the Dark Knight Rises star said at the New York Comic Con.

“We were specifically set up to bring Venom to a movie format, and that’s what we’ve done. ‘The Last Dance’ is the final piece in that trilogy and we’re really excited about that.”

Venom: The Last Dance will open in theatres on Oct 24.