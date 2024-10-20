 
Bruce Springsteen gets honest about raising kids

October 20, 2024

In raising kids, Bruce Springsteen said he kept their exposure of them to the fame limited.

During an interview with The Times, the Grammy winner said, “When they were little, if they heard me on the radio they would go, ‘Bruce Springsteen!’ It was their way of separating their dad from this abstract character who also seemed to be a part of their lives.”

He continued, “A lot of times, we just didn’t expose them to it," noting, "They came to concerts a few times before going back to their rooms to play video games, and didn’t know much about it beyond what they may have read."

He also said their children "wanted to bring their friends" to their shows as they got older, but were still able to "chose their own lives," have "their own work" and find "their own partners and families" later on in life, "all at a nice distance from the strangeness of my job."

Since 1991, Bruce has been married to Patti Scialfa. The pair shares three kids.

