Photo: Lady Gaga's beau Michael Polansky accused of being 'controlling': Source

Lady Gaga reportedly does not want to listen to what her friends say about her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, Lady Gaga’s friends believe that Michael Polansky is not the best choice for her.

The songstress is reportedly feeling frustrated because her pals are “saying they feel like the Gaga that they knew and loved has been replaced by someone they hardly recognize.”

For those unversed, Lady Gaga and Michael, who have been dating since December 2019, exchanged rings this year in April.

In addition to this, they are adamant that due to her fiancé Lady Gaga is “turning into an old lady overnight,” and is not “fun” anymore.

“Of course, Michael is getting the blame because he’s known to be quite a controlling guy who would rather have her all to himself,” the mole also squealed.

Gaga “insists that this is the way she wants to live,” claimed the insider after which they resigned from the chat.

It is not the first time when Lady Gaga’s friends have expressed their dislike for Michael as an earlier report from In Touch Weekly shared that “her friends are hoping she doesn’t take the next step because they don’t really like Michael.”

“They believe that he’s a total control freak and it’s taken a toll on her emotional well-being. He’s not good for her,” they explained at the time.