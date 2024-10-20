Young Swiftie gets major surprise over Eras Tour-inspired costume

A Taylor Swift fan has earned a free ticket to the Eras Tour with dedicated fandom.



Henry Hinson, 11, was recently gifted a pair of tickets to see Swift, 34, in concert after he grabbed attention with his costume inspired by the opening of the singer's Eras Tour concert in a viral TikTok video.

In a TikTok video posted Friday, his mother, Erin Hinson, tells her son, who uses a wheelchair after being diagnosed with spina bifida—which makes him paralysed from the waist down—that he would be seeing his favorite singer live.

Henry could be seen in shock when his mother said she “got a message from Taylor Nation," a group who works with the "Blank Space" singer about getting “two tickets to one of the shows in Indianapolis."

"So you’re going to the Eras Tour!” she added.

The preteen could then be seen screaming in excitement and then approached his mom to hug as he got emotional.

Erin captioned the video, “Henry is going to the Eras Tour!!”

Congratulations were in order as one wrote under the TikTok video that they were “so happy” for Henry to get to experience the concert.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” wrote another with happy teary-eyed emoji, while another shared that they have “never been so happy for complete strangers.”

Erin previously revealed that her son came up with the idea for the costume after he watched The Eras Tour film in theaters last October and “went nuts in the theater” seeing the opening segment.

“... When we were walking out, he said, ‘Mom that’s what I’m going to be for next Halloween,’ ” Erin told People.

“And I was like, ‘Son, it’s not even really Halloween yet for this year, we’re already planning for next year?’ And he has never, ever wavered that this is what I’m going to be for Halloween.”

The proud mom recalled helping create his costume with pool noodles and fabric for the fan and a pink hazmat suit that she spray-painted to match the tour costumes.

Erin also recalled Henry becoming a fan of Swift during his time in the hospital, which he visits frequently due to receiving treatment for his spina bifida.

“When he's getting ready to go into an MRI that's going to be two hours long, he has noise-canceling headphones and the Eras movie on, or 1989, which is his favorite album," she said.

Erin also noted of Swift, “I think she will never understand the impact that she has had on this little life, because she brings him a whole lot of peace in moments that are not peaceful.”