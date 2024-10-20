Prince Harry thoughts as he sets Plan B in Portugal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a key reason to get a house in Portugal.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have got themselves an abode in Europe, have done so to protect themselves from unforeseen circumstances.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "There are two reasons why Harry and Meghan might go to Portugal.

"One of them is the one that you mentioned that because he's very close to Princess Eugenie, his cousin.

"They get on very well together. They seem to be the main members of the family who are still very much in touch with Prince Harry.

"The other reason is that there is always this fear that if Donald Trump gets re-elected as President, he will move Prince Harry from America.

He added: "It's exactly the sort of thing that he would do, because first of all, it would show his strength and his power. To show that he can do it.

"He has been irritated, I think, in the past by things that Meghan Markle has said about him, and probably Prince Harry as well.

"He would be completely in his rights to do that, and so they might be looking for an alternative residence,” noted the expert.