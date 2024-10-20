Queen Elizabeth II hailed as Taylor Swift in unusual similarity

Queen Elizabeth II was seemingly very popular during her Australia tour.



Her Majesty, who visited the country back in 2011, was given immense love and affection from the public.

Former press secretary of the Queen, Alisa Anderson, tells The Sun how the monarch was greeted by a sea of crowd.

Ms Anderson was talking to The Sun Online for the latest episode of our Royal Exclusive series: “I remember the crowds, the big Aussie barbeque in Perth, which was the last big event.”

“It felt like the Queen was Taylor Swift,” she noted.

“Honestly, the crowds were enormous – cheering. It was electric.

“The media always like to say ‘how long are you going to have a monarchy?’ in Australia but coming back, there’s no way they’re going to become a republic.

“The crowds, the genuine people, just the adoration.”

She added: “It was a real boost for the Queen and Prince Philip because you never know how many people are going to be interested but clearly they were.”