Reese Witherspoon spotted in her 'Legally Blonde' element

Reese Witherspoon was seen channeling her iconic role Elle Woods from Legally Blonde as she stepped inside the corridors of Harvard Business School.

The actress and producer, 48, was spotted within the premises earlier this week dressed in a black pleated skirt, black cardigan sweater, and heels.

Witherspoon checked out the prestigious school in Boston’s Lower Allston neighborhood on Wednesday.

“She’s a rock star in everything that she does,” said Kate Maistrenko, who was in town to row in the Head of the Charles with the Ukrainian Olympic team.

Witherspoon was “super friendly” and “so sweet,” the athlete added.

"I’m a woman in STEM, and I support women in business, so it’s always nice to see somebody who has an influence on the world to make a global impact," Maistrenko added of Witherspoon.

Witherspoon was later spotted having dinner with a group of friends at The ‘Quin House, a private social club in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood.

Witherspoon recently confirmed that she's reprising her role in a third installment of the beloved rom-com franchise in June 2018.

Back in April, Deadline also reported that a Legally Blonde spinoff series was also in the works and on board with Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM studios. However, no plot details were revealed.