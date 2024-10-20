Mandy Moore marks one-month anniversary since third child’s birth

Mandy Moore is celebrating being a girl mom.



The mum of three took to Instagram with a carousel of sweet pictures of her newborn, who she named Lou.

"One whole month with our Lou. The hungriest, sleepiest, happiest, crusher of tummy time," Moore began her caption.

"She’s a total dream in every way and we can’t imagine a world without her… like she’s always been a part of the fabric of our family."

The actress also expressed gratitude towards her doctor, nurses and doula in a shoutout for taking care of her and Lou.

"Forever grateful to the world’s best OBGYN, Dr. Hadar Waldman, our excellent L&D nurses Rachel and Justice and our extraordinary doula @rebeccacoursey_photosandfilm for helping her meet us earthside. also by @rebeccacoursey_photosandfilm," she wrote.



Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed Louise in September.

"Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously, and right in time for Virgo season," the proud mom wrote on Instagram on September 25.

"She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are," Moore continued. "Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time."

Moore and Goldsmith, 39, are also parents to sons August 'Gus,' 3, and Oscar 'Ozzie,' 1.