Cher warms up to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction: 'a love hate relationship'

Cher was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was one of the performers at the ceremony

October 20, 2024

The star-studded Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held on October 19, Saturday, in Cleveland, Ohio, saw iconic artists like Cher, Dua Lipa as well as Demi Lovato, take the stage.

Lipa, joined the Strong Enough singer and the Heart Attack hitmaker at the at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse where the event took place.

Additionally, Lovato, who recently got engaged to the singer, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, also shared the spotlight with one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Slash, who released his latest album, Orgy of The Damned, on May 17, 2024. Together, the duo paid tribute to the rock band, Foreigner.

Particularly, Cher, also known as the Goddess of Pop, has a history with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame platform.

This year she was an inductee alongside many other artists such as as Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne, however, it was not even an entire year ago when the Believe crooner complained at The Kelly Clarkson Show over not being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame yet.

“You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars. I’m not kidding you,” she told the host at that time.

However, as per Billboard, Cher now seems to have softened up to the honour, after waiting 35 years to receive it, acknowledging, “I have a kind love hate relationship [with the Rock Hall], because I thought, ‘What do I have to f***ing do , y’know, to be inducted into this place? What do you have to do to be a part of it?'”

