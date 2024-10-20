Scarlett Johansson gets playful revenge from Colin Jost over 'SNL' digs

Scarlett Johansson just displayed the playful dynamics she has with her husband, Colin Jost.

As the A-list couple enjoyed their date at New York City’s Citi Field, she took the opportunity to tease the American comedian and writer, at the baseball stadium on Thursday.

During their time out, the Black Widow star and the media personality, watched the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the New York Mets.

For those unaware, Colin is a die-hard fan of the Mets and showed off his choice of hat to his followers, while Scarlett, who supports the New York Yankees, made a different statement with her hat.

As per PEOPLE magazine, the couple was photographed at the game where the Lucy star wore a hat that had the words, “The Met,” written, showcasing her love for The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Scarlett has also previously told the publication that her favourite MLB teams is “a sore subject” admitting that she chooses “to ignore” some of his hot takes.

The actress’s playful dig on her husband was a light-hearted way to supposedly get back at him since Jost has taken liberty to poke fun at his wife during different skits that are performed on the famous comedic sketch, Saturday Night Live.