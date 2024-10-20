Kim Kardashian makes fashion statement at Academy Museum Gala

Kim Kardashian recently made a fashion statement at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.



As MailOnline reported, the reality star attended the glitzy gala, which was held on Saturday evening, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

For the event, the SKIMS founder donned a super-cinched corset paired with a long and soft, flowing robe.

The 43-year-old star also wore over 30 carats worth of diamonds from Tiffany & Co and also accessorized with opulent jewels on her earrings and rings.

For the star-studded event, the reality TV personality styled her long, black tresses in old Hollywood-inspired waves.

Her appearance at the gala comes a day after Kardashian embarked on an immersive Halloween-inspired trip to the Nights of the Jack with her family.

The mom-of-four was also joined by her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and their families, per her recent Instagram Stories.

The first one included a snap of the 68-year-old momager and her grandkids, which went with the caption, “@nightsofthejack with the fam.”

"All these pumpkins. All these cutie kids of ours,” said Kim.

Kourtney's 9-year-old son, Reign Disick turned heads and threw up a middle finger in the back row to which his mom asked him to put it down for the picture.

She also showcased some singing jack-o'-lanterns, giant animals made entirely of pumpkins, and an intricate carving of Aladdin’s Princess Jasmine, alongside which she wrote, “My [heart emoji].”