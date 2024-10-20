Prince Harry's deliberate ploy and staged antics come to light

Prince Harry has just come under fire for making no genuine strides towards publicity and instead, ‘clearly staging’ it.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams made these comments during one of his most recent interviews with Express UK.

In that conversation the expert accused the couple of ‘knowing full well’ that their faux-royal tours would result in them getting a “huge amount of publicity” despite the controversial ramifications.

He started by saying, “Harry and Meghan clearly staged this appearance in Jamaica because they knew it would get a huge amount of publicity during a difficult week for the royal family, with the King due to enter hospital and Catherine in hospital after an operation and due to take some weeks to recover. This appearance by the Sussexes was no accident.”

Before concluding he also warned, “It will reinforce the royal family’s views that they are not to be trusted and it seems a deliberate ploy by the couple to remind the wider world of the pull their brand could have had in the Commonwealth.”