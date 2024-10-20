 
Prince Harry's triple snub against the monarchy exposed

Prince Harry warned the tide is starting to turn against him completely

October 20, 2024

Prince Harry’s triple snub attack has just been put on blast and has led many experts to claim that the tide seems to be turning, away from the Royal Family’s current spare.

Royal editors Kate Mansey and Roya Nikkhah made these comments on The Royals with Roya and Kate podcast.

The entire thing began with them noting just how swiftly the tide is turning against the Duke, given his ‘triple snub’.

During their chat Ms Mansey was the first to point out that, “The tide does seem to be turning, you know. Obviously, we've had the former Spotify exec come out and say that they were grifters. We've had that South Park episode, in which... you know, even worse than being criticised, they were ridiculed.”

“You know, they were prince and princess of Canada on their Worldwide Privacy Tour, and I think that, you know, that... there were reports they were going to sue South Park over that...” she also added.

Following this, the third snub that was referenced, was the Pat Tillman award, and Prince Harry’s bid to accept it, given his work for the Invictus Games.

It is pertinent to mention that even the mother of the vet this award is named after felt there were “recipients that are far more fitting” instead. 

