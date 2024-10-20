Julia Roberts makes surprise appearance on 'Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame' induction

Julia Roberts made an appearance at the ceremony of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction on Saturday.



Roberts, as reported by MailOnline, attended the event to show support for Dave Matthews, a 2024 inductee.

For the star-studded event, was held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, the 56-year-old actress donned a dark co-ord consisting of high-waisted bell-bottom trousers for the event.

The actress, who was seen posing with 57-year-old singer on the red carpet, also added a tucked-in black T-shirt with his name printed in multi-colour.

The Crash Into Me hitmaker, on other hand, chose to wear a dark, pinstripe jacket and coordinating pants.

Apart from Dave, Ozzy Osbourne, Kool & The Gang, Cher, and A Tribe Called Quest among others were part of class of 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Moreover, a star-studded list of special guests attending as both presenters and performers, include Dr. Dre, Dua Lipa, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Slash.