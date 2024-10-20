Pink sparks concern amongst fans after cancelling four tour shows

Pink just called off some of her scheduled performances.

The So What hitmaker cancelled her upcoming four Summer Carnival Tour concerts without citing any particular reason for doing so.

Taking to her official social media accounts on Saturday, the singer announced, "Due to reasons beyond my control, we need to postpone our next four shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines.”

Pink continued, "I'm so disappointed to share this news, but we are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can. Your tickets will still be valid."

The artist who is popular for her show-stopping acrobatics and powerful stage presence, expressed her gratitude to her fans who understood her situation and stated how she is "looking to seeing you all very, very soon.”

"Sending love and health to you all,” the Cover Me In Sunshine crooner concluded.

After the announcement of the cancellation of concerts, Pink’s fans flocked the comments section with words of love and support.

“Not an easy decision, we know that. Hope all is well and you're being back on stage soon (red heart emoji) All the best to whoever needs it,” a fan wrote.

While another commented, “She doesn't cancel shows unless there's a REASON. Sending good energy to you @pink.”

Pink is now scheduled to perform in Austin on 3 November.