Buckingham Palace releases King Charles new video from Australia tour

Buckingham Palace has released King Charles and Queen Camilla’s new video after they attended Sunday morning service as he began an Australian tour in earnest, giving the royal fans the first glimpse of their reigning monarch.



King Charles and Camilla arrived in Sydney late on Friday evening, but had kept a low profile as he balances cancer recovery with royal duties.

Sharing the video, the palace said, “Thank you to everyone who came out to St Thomas’ Church this morning to say hello to Their Majesties as their first day of engagements in Australia got underway.”

King Charles first official public appearance was a Sunday morning service at St Thomas´ Anglican Church in northern Sydney.

Royal watchers eager to glimpse the king will have another chance on Monday, when the monarch arrives in the capital Canberra alongside Queen Camilla for the busiest stretch of his slimmed-down schedule.

Charles -- who received the life-changing cancer diagnosis just eight months ago -- is embarking on a nine-day visit to Australia and Samoa, the first major foreign tour since he was crowned.