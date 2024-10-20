Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to King Charles Australia trip

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her views on King Charles and Queen Camilla’s trip to Australia.



King Charles and Camilla arrived in Australia on Friday evening and attended church Sunday as they began the tour in earnest, giving antipodean admirers the first glimpse of their reigning monarch.

Charles first official public appearance was a Sunday morning service at St Thomas´ Anglican Church in northern Sydney.

A royal fan took to X and shared King Charles videos of his walkabout following Sunday service.

The fan tweeted, “Darling Charles and Camilla. You are worthy of this love you get from the loving people of Australia. You are dedicated to duty and service and are kind and charitable. We love you.”

Commenting on it, Angela said: “Amazing crowds so pleased to see our King and Queen. Just what's needed.”

Meanwhile, King Charles also made brief remarks at the New South Wales legislative council, where he hailed the "promise and power of representative democracy" and cracked a joke about his advancing age.

"I first came to Australia nearly 60 years ago, which is slightly worrying" he said to laughter.

"It just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as sovereign and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long".